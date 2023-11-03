Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Turned Down Several Super Bowl Halftime Offers
OUR HUMBLE QUEEN
Dolly Parton has turned down several invitations to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, saying in a Thursday interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she didn’t think she was “big enough to do it–to do that big of a production.” She did say that “it would make more sense” to do “a production show” now following the release of her first rock ’n’ roll album, Rockstar, which comes out Nov. 17. She also initially passed on an invitation to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because she thought she wouldn’t fit in as a country music artist. “I didn’t want to take away from somebody that has spent their life in that world like I have spent mine in country [music],” she said. But she eventually accepted when she found out that artists from other genres had joined. Parton, 77, said being inducted pushed her to try a rock ’n’ roll album, which contains 30 rock classics and original works, and features artists like Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Stevie Nicks as well as contemporary musicians like Miley Cyrus.