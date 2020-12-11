Saint Dolly Parton Saved 9-Year-Old From Oncoming Car in Yet Another Good Deed
THE QUEEN
On her new Netflix holiday movie, Dolly Parton plays an angel. But she ended up being one IRL for her 9-year-old co-star Talia Hill, who told Inside Edition this week that Parton pulled her from the path of an oncoming car. Hill said was finishing a break on the set of Christmas on the Square when she turned around just as a car was driving by, and Parton grabbed her and pulled her out of harm’s way. After the incident, Parton told Hill, “Well, I am an angel.” Parton has already been hailed a hero for helping to fund research for a coronavirus vaccine and giving generously to charitable causes. Hill said she was in shock after the incident and Parton told her, “I saved your life!” “And my mom’s going, ‘Yes, you did, Dolly Parton. Yes, you did!’” Hill added.