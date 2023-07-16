CHEAT SHEET
Dolly Parton Says She’ll ‘Drop Dead’ Onstage Rather Than Retire
Country music legend Dolly Parton, 77, says she’d rather die performing than retire. “I would never retire. I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday. Hopefully, one I’ve written. But that’s how I hope to go,” she said in an interview with the Greatest Hits Radio show. Noting that she’s “not one to sit around and do nothing,” she added that she’ll keep going “as long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good.” The Grammy-winning music icon already has 65 studio albums under her belt, and her first rock album is slated for release Nov. 17.