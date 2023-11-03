Dolly Parton Wants to Cancel Cancel Culture

CHEAT SHEET
Dolly Parton is just a forgiving kind of gal. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the country music queen says she is not down with so-called cancel culture. “I think that’s terrible. We all make mistakes. We don’t all get caught at it,” she said, explaining her position is rooted in faith. “Everybody deserves a second chance. You deserve to be innocent until you’re proven guilty. Even when you’re proven guilty, if God can forgive you, so can I. If God can forgive you, we all should forgive one another.”