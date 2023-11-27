CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Defends Saucy Dallas Cowboys’ Cheerleader Outfit

    SISTER ACT

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Singer Dolly Parton performs during half time in the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

    Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Stella Parton is not impressed with critics of her sister Dolly. The country superstar performed at a NFL halftime Thanksgiving show during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders last week, donning a version of the Cowboys’ cheerleading costume which featured a bedazzled white vest and white short shorts. Though the 77-year-old was celebrated in some corners, she was criticized by others who said the singer was too old to be wearing such an outfit. “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving,” Stella, 74, said. She added, “To those of you being so critical of a 77-year-old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her.”