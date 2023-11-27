Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Defends Saucy Dallas Cowboys’ Cheerleader Outfit
SISTER ACT
Stella Parton is not impressed with critics of her sister Dolly. The country superstar performed at a NFL halftime Thanksgiving show during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders last week, donning a version of the Cowboys’ cheerleading costume which featured a bedazzled white vest and white short shorts. Though the 77-year-old was celebrated in some corners, she was criticized by others who said the singer was too old to be wearing such an outfit. “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving,” Stella, 74, said. She added, “To those of you being so critical of a 77-year-old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her.”