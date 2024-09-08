Another Dolphins Player Reveals He Was Handcuffed in Tyreek Hill Incident
THE PLOT THICKENS
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn’t the team’s only player to be detained and handcuffed by local police Sunday. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell revealed in a postgame interview following the Dolphins’ 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that he had also been cuffed by officers outside Hard Rock Stadium while he attempted to approach Hill at the scene and de-escalate the situation. “I didn’t understand what the issue was,” Campbell told NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe. It remains unclear what led to the incident—Hill also said following the game that he had “no clue” why he had been briefly taken into custody. “I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way,” Hill added. Campbell also said that despite the challenging circumstances, the Dolphins weren’t about to let the incident get in the way of their game. “For him to put handcuffs on me, I felt some type of way,” Campbell added. “But that just goes to show how resilient we are. We didn’t let that stop us.” Since the incident, one officer has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.