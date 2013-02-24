Domestic Terror Fears Spike in France

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Here's an argument against intervention. A new report in France says that the threat of domestic terrorism has increased since the nation intervened in Mali. France's investigative judge says that some citizens of black African ancestry are more likely to wage a jihad in the country. Previously, France was weary of residents of North African ancestry, but that has now expanded to include people who hail from Mali, Senegal, Nigeria, and Niger. There has also been an increase in French passport holders traveling to Mali—some of whom are known to be fighting with militants, against the French forces.