New Jersey Man Now Faces Three Murder-for-Hire Charges
A New Jersey man authorities say solicited a hitman last Valentine’s Day to kill his ex-girlfriend is now facing federal charges for allegedly attempting to get two additional people knocked off, WFMZ reported. In February, Dominic Escalera, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after he allegedly offered an undercover state trooper 150 ecstasy tablets as payment to murder his ex. On Thursday, a Philadelphia grand jury returned an indictment charging Escalera with attempting to arrange the two additional hits between Jan. 28 and Feb. 17. Escalera is also facing a federal weapons charge for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the filing; Escalera was previously convicted on Pennsylvania state charges after being caught with an unlicensed .44 Magnum. He is detained on $500,000 bail, and does not have a lawyer listed in federal court records.