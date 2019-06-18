A group of 47 Jimmy Buffett fans say they got violently sick while on a trip to the Dominican Republic, People reports. The mysterious illness adds to a rising number of American tourists who have either fallen ill or died while visiting the Caribbean country. Dana Flowers, a member of the group, told People that 47 people on the the trip got so sick that many were unable to leave their rooms, and some are still not feeling “normal” two months later. “We went [to Hotel Riu Palace Macao] for the week,” Flowers said. “We were enjoying the beach and the pool, and about three or four days into the trip we started hearing about people getting sick. They were getting diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness, headaches.”

Flowers said the group initially thought their collective ailment was due to food poisoning, but their symptoms persisted longer than expected for a food-borne illness. He also said everyone who fell ill in the group either swam in the same pool or drank at the swim-up bar. According to Flowers, after returning home from the trip, two members of his group tested positive for salmonella.