Dominique Strauss-Kahn and Obamas Photo: The Picture Worth a Thousand Words

The Daily Beast’s Coverage of the Dominique Strauss-Kahn Affair

“ The Arrest and the Political Fallout,” Christopher Dickey

The arrest has thrown French politics into chaos, and the IMF selected former U.S. Treasury executive John Lipsky to serve as its acting director. Christopher Dickey reports on the reaction in Paris, and how the arrest transformed the French presidential race overnight.

“ The Timeline of Dominique Strauss-Kahn's Weekend,” Christopher Dickey

The disgraced economist allegedly called the hotel receptionist from his suite and asked her to join him for a drink the night before he was accused of assaulting a maid. Christopher Dickey on the prosecutors’ case—including exclusive new details on the alleged attack.

“ The Dominique Strauss-Kahn I Know,” Bernard-Henri Lévy

No one knows if the IMF director is guilty of sexual assault—and by dragging him through the mud, politicians and the press are committing gross acts of injustice, says French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy.

“ Three Women to Decide DSK’s Fate,” Christopher Dickey

The rape case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn hinges on the testimony of three women: his daughter, the hotel maid he allegedly attacked, and a second alleged victim. Christopher Dickey reports from Paris.

“ The DSK Maid’s Terror,” John Solomon

John Solomon reports that the maid was so distressed after the alleged assault she had difficulty speaking and tried to vomit. Plus, new details on how her supervisors responded.

“ The Narcissists Defending DSK,” Michelle Goldberg

Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s arrest reveals the underside of the discreet French approach to the private lives of public figures. But the Arnold Schwarzenegger scandal shows Americans don’t know how to deal with the messy confluence of sex and politics either, says Michelle Goldberg.

“ DSK and the Myth of French Anti-Semitism,” Eric Alterman

Although Dominique Strauss-Kahn fits the stereotype of rich, leftist, Jewish banker preying on the poor and getting ethnic support from notable friends, there have been few anti-Jewish attacks on him in France, showing that claims of an anti-Semitism epidemic in the country are overblown, writes Eric Alterman.

“ The DSK Conspiracy Firestorm,” Tracy McNicoll

Did French President Nicolas Sarkozy set up Dominique Strauss-Kahn to sideline his top opponent? Is First Lady Carla Bruni pregnant just to boost his popularity? Tracy McNicoll reports from Paris.

“ The Dangerous Life of a Hotel Maid,” Jesse Ellison

Many in the media have focused on how sexual assault allegations against the French politician will affect his career, but the affair underscores the tough challenges hotel maids face working in isolation, and for often unsympathetic bosses, writes Jesse Ellison.

“ DSK’s Life in Jail at Rikers Island,” Joe Halderman

Television producer Joe Halderman, who spent four months at Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to blackmailing David Letterman, says Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s life in jail will be a far cry from his $3,000-a-night Sofitel Hotel suite.

“ Trust Me, Dominique, Don't Run,” Mansfield Frazier

Dominique Strauss-Kahn still has multiple reasons to flee. Even if his wealth affords him the chance, Mansfield Frazier says life on the lam is just another kind of prison.

“ Stop the Attack Dogs,” by Bernard-Henri Lévy

Dominique Strauss-Kahn has already been convicted in the court of public opinion, from the tabloids calling him a “perv” to the humiliating “perp walk”—but justice demands that the indicted be protected with the same scrupulousness as the alleged victim, writes Bernard-Henri Lévy.

“ DSK Supporters’ Paris Blues,” Nina Sutton

Dominique Strauss-Kahn is the man many French citizens hoped would rid them of the despised President Nicolas Sarkozy. Paris-based writer Nina Sutton describes the despair of those DSK supporters—and their suspicions that he may have gotten caught in a honey trap.

“ DSK’s Rich Wife,” Sandra McElwaine

Anne Sinclair is shelling out millions of her own money on bail, security, and posh housing for her husband as he fights rape charges. Sandra McElwaine explains how the socialite inherited her fortune from her art-dealer grandfather Paul Rosenberg—and how he acquired it.