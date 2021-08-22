Don Everly of Music Duo the Everly Brothers Dies at Age 84
ROCKABILLY LEGEND
Rockabilly legend Don Everly has died at his home in Nashville at the age of 84. Everly, along with brother Phil, formed the country music duo the Everly Brothers, which produced hits such as “Bye Bye Love,” “Let It Be Me,” and “All I Have to Do Is Dream.” The brothers were inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1986 and 2001, respectively. “The Everly Brothers are integral to the fabric of American music,” Jerry Lee Lewis said after Don’s death. Despite their success as a duo, the Everlys had a sometimes tumultuous relationship that included a breakup during a performance in 1973 at Knott’s Berry Farm in which Phil smashed his guitar and walked off the stage. They would later reunite after solo careers. Phil died in 2014 at the age of 74 with Don stating that the love the two of them had “will always be deeper than any earthly differences we might have had.”