Don Jr. and Girlfriend Play Dress-Up at Lavish Indian Wedding

A sumptuous Indian wedding drew a cast of global celebrities—and one very familiar political scion, who leaned all the way into the dress code with his socialite squeeze.

The spectacle of sequins and midriff unfolded at the opulent wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

The festivities took place near Udaipur’s Taj Lake Palace—best known to movie buffs as a backdrop in the James Bond film Octopussy—and came with a price tag believed to be close to $6.7 million, according to the Daily Mail.

One of many outfits paraded by Trump and Anderson. Bettina Anderson / Instagram

Jennifer Lopez doubled as guest and performer, belting out hits under chandeliers while guests gawked at a 15-foot wedding cake shaped like a miniature palace.

Bollywood heavyweight Ram Charan, British singer and actress Sophie Choudry, and Canadian-Indian dancer Nora Fatehi joined Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, at the bash. Anderson documented their parade of wedding looks, of which there were many, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning.

Guests typically wear one main outfit per event at an Indian wedding—but with multiple ceremonies, the wardrobe count piles up fast.

Anderson documented their parade of wedding looks on here Instagram Stories. They are pictured here on the day of the ceremony. Bettina Anderson/Instagram

Don Jr., 47, arrived in a cream-colored traditional suit for the main ceremony, while Anderson, 38, sported a glittering two-piece that showed off her toned abs. Instagram footage even showed the couple dancing on stage as Bollywood star Ranveer Singh performed.

The couple during the reception. Bettina Anderson/Instagram

In the clip, Don Jr. jerked his arms slightly in moves not unlike those often deployed by his 79-year-old father, while Anderson, although not quite Bollywood, gave her best effort, shaking her hips and flailing her arms.

The pair later visited the Taj Mahal, the white marble mausoleum in Agra built by the emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Any contemplation of the history of the monument to love would be intriguing to Don Jr., who represents the third generation of Trump family wealth.

After building the monument to love, the emperor, by definition a nepobaby, was imprisoned by his son Aurangzeb for almost a decade before his death in 1666.

The couple at the Taj Mahal. Bettina Anderson / Instagram

The enthusiastic dress-up on an trip to India comes with a whiff of irony. In 2019, Don Jr. blasted then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a 2001 yearbook photo emerged showing Trudeau wearing blackface with a turban and robes at West Point Grey Academy.

Sharing the image, Trump Jr. wrote, “As usual @RealDonaldTrump is 100% right!!! Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ see evidence below.” Trudeau later apologized, saying he “deeply regretted” the incident and “should have known better.”

Don Jr. and Anderson on the day of the ceremony. wizcraft.weddings /Instagram

According to MAGA-world insiders who chatted with the Daily Mail, the pair may be inching toward their own nuptials. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2024 after a six-year relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, his dad’s newly minted ambassador to Greece.