Don Jr. Bizarrely Teased ‘Area 51’ Intel to Lure Viewers for Dad’s Boxing Event
CLASSY
On the eve of the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, as former President Donald Trump faced criticism for opting to spend the solemn day commenting on a pay-per-view boxing match, his son took to Twitter to lower the bar even further. “I’m going to be in the booth with my father commentating on the Holyfield fight tomorrow night,” he told viewers in a brief video late Friday, suddenly and inexplicably teasing “a lot of awesome questions” at the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort fight, including queries about aliens. “Maybe we get a solid answer on what exactly is going on at Area 51 and everywhere else. You’re going to want to listen, you’re going to want to tune in,” he said, urging fans to “check out the fight.”
Just before the event, the former president and his son put out another brief video promising “a lot of fun” and urging viewers to pay their cable providers to watch the match. Seemingly aware of the tacky optics, Don Jr. explained that the fight would offer “a lot of levity at the end of a rather somber day” before once again vowing to “find out about Area 51 and the aliens.” But the obvious quest to boost ratings was clearly not meant simply in good “fun”: Trump had reportedly boasted about the “obscene” amount of money he was due to get from the company putting on the fight in the days beforehand.