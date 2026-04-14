Don Jr. Poses With His Dad’s Ex as Melania Skips Family Event

Donald Trump. Jr posed with his father’s ex-wife at his wedding shower, as first lady Melania Trump skipped the event.

Influencers, CEOs, and conservative figures like Erika Kirk, the widow of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, descended on Mar-a-Lago on Sunday for Trump and Bettina Anderson’s pre-marital party. We covered some of the vent’s most garish looks here.

But one person was notably absent: Melania Trump. A source told People that, fresh from her surprise Epstein announcement last week, she decided to swerve the event. Other Trump family members were able to make it, though.

(L-R) Don Jr, Maples, Anderson, Tiffany Trump and Mackenzie Moon Phelan, daughter of Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. Marla Maples/Instagram

Ivanka Trump was there, as was 32-year-old Tiffany Trump. The pair have different mothers. Ivanka’s mother is Ivana Trump, President Donald Trump first wife and Don Jr.’s mom. She died after falling down the stairs in her apartment in 2022.

Tiffany’s mother, the president’s second wife, Marla Maples, was in attendance. She even posed for photographs with Don Jr.

“So happy to share in your love,” she posted on Instagram, sharing the images, soundtracked by U2’s 2000 track “Beautiful Day.”

Don Jr. looked underdressed. SydneyBrooke_

Erika Kirk, center left, and Ivanka Trump, far right, were present. erinmelmore/Instagram

Trump and Maples were married between 1993 and 1999. They had split for two years before the divorce after Maples was busted by a police officer with Trump’s bodyguard beneath a lifeguard stand on a deserted beach. Trump married Slovenian model and current first lady, Melania Knauss, in 2005.

One photo from the event shows the whole gang posing in a photo with Mackenzie Moon Phelan, daughter of Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and the event’s host, Amy Phelan.

People cited a “Palm Beach source” as saying Melania, Trump’s third wife, wasn’t at the bash. The source didn’t say why.

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks regarding the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Anderson, 39, and the 48-year-old first son got engaged at Camp David, Maryland, in December 2025. People reports that a White House wedding could be on the cards as soon as this spring.

The president was initially perturbed by the social bunny’s “eagerness to join forces with the Trumps.”

But a source told the aforementioned title that Anderson, a socialite and model, could be eyeing a political role.

“This [a White House wedding] would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else,” the source said. “This is a consideration.”