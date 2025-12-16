Don Jr. Reveals Engagement to New Girlfriend in Awkward Speech

Donald Trump Jr. has used his father’s Christmas Reception at the White House to announce his engagement to model and socialite Bettina Anderson.

Don Jr., 47, was first linked to Anderson, 38, in September 2024, months after he ended his engagement to Kimberley Guilfoyle, 56, who had previously been married to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

During Monday night’s festive event, the president joined his son and future daughter-in-law at the podium for the announcement in video posted to X by Trump loyalist Laura Loomer.

“It’s not often that I’m at a loss for words ‘cause we usually do the ranting and raving really well,” Trump Jr. said.

Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump. screen grab

He then thanked Anderson “for that one word, ‘yes’,” and explained his trepidation about popping the question.

“When you go down there, it’s like, you’re gonna go, and you’re trying to ask, and you’re not sure what the answer’s gonna be. It’s always a little bit rough. But she said yes, which is a big win for the end of the year.”

Trump Jr. married model Vanessa Kay Haydon in 2005. They had five children before divorcing at the end of 2018. Vanessa is currently dating Tiger Woods.

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

Anderson spoke briefly at the event, thanking First Lady Melania Trump for the Christmas decor. “These decorations, am I right?,” Anderson said. “Unbelievable.”

She added it was “The most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel this, like, the luckiest girl in the world, so thank you.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Anderson is the daughter of Palm Beach society couple Harry Loy Anderson Jr, a banker, and his wife Inger, an immigrant from Sweden.

Donald Trump Jr. (R) sits with his girlfriend Bettina Anderson prior to a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The pair made their first major public appearance at President Trump’s inauguration in January. They were seen holding hands and dancing to the MAGA-anthem “YMCA” by the Village People at the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve ball on January 19.

They also attended this year’s Super Bowl together, before being spotted at the White House Easter Egg Roll and the U.S, Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in June.