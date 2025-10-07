Don Jr. Roasted for Rapidly Rambling Through Interview

Donald Trump Jr. is being skewered for a rambling interview he gave at a breakneck pace to Newsmax.
Ron Filipkowski, MediasTouch’s Editor-in-Chief, shared a clip on X from Trump Jr.’s quick-talking interview with host Chris Salcedo, clarifying that he “did not speed this up.”
The eldest son of President Donald Trump launched complaints about why he believes Fox News is “ridiculous,” which ranged from a purported bias against conservatives to the network not asking him to be on much anymore.
“They try so hard to be unbiased, but they’re actually biased towards Conservatives at this point,” he said. “I was banned for two and a half years. I’m barely on anymore.
One person argued against the network’s purported current bias against the Trumps, pointing out that Lara Trump, the sister-in-law of Trump Jr., is employed by the conservative news channel.
“Doesn’t his sister-in-law work for Fox?” they questioned.
The talk show starring Eric Trump’s wife, My View with Lara Trump, has been aired weekly on the media powerhouse since February of this year.
The user instead suggested that Trump Jr.’s lack of appearances just comes from him not being very skilled at getting interviewed.
Starting last year, Trump Jr. has echoed the claim that Fox News banned him from appearing on its network, which Fox denied last July.
The network said in a statement that Trump Jr. “is and always has been welcome on all FOX News Media platforms.”
He was then quickly invited to appear on Fox & Friends, which he accepted.
Trump Jr. also stated that his father was at one point blacklisted from making an appearance on the Rupert Murdoch-owned network.
One person on X said the reason the conservative network didn’t have Trump on much was due to suffering from “burnout” over covering the president.
“Don Jr. crying that Fox won’t worship Daddy anymore—that’s not bias, that’s burnout,” they wrote.
Fox News imposed a “soft ban” on Trump, which started in early 2023, followed his announcement he was running for president again, according to a report from Semafor.
The ban followed the network being embroiled in a lawsuit over its false reporting on the voting systems used during the 2020 election, which resulted in a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in 2022.