Don Jr Stokes Virginia Giuffre Murder Conspiracies

Donald Trump Jr. has stoked conspiracy theories that Virginia Giuffre was murdered.

Some sections of the internet were immediately suspicious of the announcement Saturday that Giuffre, 41, arguably the most prominent Jeffrey Epstein survivor, had died by suicide.

Several other individuals connected to the Epstein story have died by suicide, including Epstein himself; Jean-Luc Brunel, a French model agent who was involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation; and Mark Middleton, a former aide to President Bill Clinton who acted as a point of contact for Jeffrey Epstein’s visits to the White House in the early 1990s, authorizing several of Epstein’s entries and reportedly flying on Epstein’s private jet once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skeptics’ doubts were fueled after online sleuths unearthed an old post by Giuffre, dating from 2019, in which she said she was not suicidal but feared a suicide would be staged by “evil people” seeking to silence her.

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. reshared the old tweet, sending the story skyrocketing through social media feeds.

Giuffre worked as a spa attendant at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort before being recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein under the pretense of working as a masseuse for the billionaire financier.

She alleged she was forced into sexual encounters with Epstein’s powerful associates, including Prince Andrew, who settled her civil lawsuit in 2022 for an undisclosed amount, rumored to be around $14 million.

Australian police have said the death was not suspicious, and her family has been clear that they believe the death was suicide.