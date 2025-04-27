Family members of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent survivors, have spoken to the media for the first time since her death on Friday.

Speaking to People Magazine, Giuffre’s sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, said, “The world lost a fierce warrior,” adding, “She wished for all survivors to get justice. That is who she was.”

Roberts continued through tears, “We lost our sister. Her children lost their mother, and her mother lost her daughter.”

“That’s where we are now. She was one of the most beautiful souls you would ever have the chance to meet,” Roberts continued. “But I think sometimes, that load and that weight becomes too much to carry.”

Giuffre was found unresponsive after emergency services were called to her home in Western Australia, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Prior to her death, Giuffre had shared allegations of abuse against her husband of 22 years, Robert Giuffre, telling the magazine, “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, who abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent.”

Giuffre was one of billionaire financier Epstein’s most outspoken accusers, coming forward after Maxwell had recruited her from her job as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago to work as a masseuse for Epstein, only for her to be forced into sexual encounters with Epstein and his associates.

One powerful associate she accused was Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles. Although Andrew denied her claims, in 2022 he settled her civil lawsuit for an undisclosed amount—rumored to be around $14 million—and gave up his royal duties.

Roberts told People that Giuffre had been fighting for her entire life, sharing, “When you go through what she’s been through her entire life, it’s not over when the court case is over. You are still fighting for the rest of your life.”

She continued, “So she’s fighting real physical pain that she endured, and she was fighting her real mental pain. And sometimes when that mental pain overrules, you can’t even see anything else but that. I think it’s everything from when she was a child until that last day.”

She added that Giuffre loved her three children, Christian, Noah, and Emily, “fiercely,” and that she “would never want them to think that she didn’t love them, because they were always on her mind.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.