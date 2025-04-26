Prince Andrew’s Ex Gloats at Virginia Giuffre’s Suicide

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, gloated over the death-by-suicide of Andrew’s sex accuser, Virginia Giuffre, a mother of three.

In a vile message on Instagram, Hervey posted a screenshot of the news of Giuffre’s death with the caption, “When lies catch up with you, there’s no way out.”

She then posted another message, saying, “I have taken the decision to pause my posts on Virginia Giuffre at this time. Irrespective of the circumstances, suicide in anyone at any time is tragic, and in a young mother who has children, even more so.”

Lady Victoria Hervey gloated online at Giuffre's death Instagram

However, she left the first post up.

Hervey has been one of Giuffre’s most voluble critics and has frequently alleged that Giuffre faked the notorious picture of herself as a teenager with Prince Andrew. Hervey has poured scorn on claims that the famous photograph of a grinning Andrew with his arm slung around Roberts’ bare midriff when she was just 17 is genuine.

Hervey, whose brother was the famously dissolute seventh Marquess of Bristol, has previously suggested that the picture of Roberts and Andrew was a composite made with an “Irish body double.”

Andrew has also refused to accept that the photo is genuine.

“From the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph,” he said in the Newsnight interview. ”Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don’t recollect that photograph ever being taken.”

Giuffre repeatedly insisted that the photo was real.

“It’s a real photo,” she said in an interview with British TV show Panorama. “I’ve given it to the FBI for their investigation, and it’s an authentic photo. There’s a date on the back of it from when it was printed.”

Giuffre received a bumper payout from Andrew in 2022 over claims he sexually assaulted her as a teenager.

Andrew has always said he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre. He has not commented on her death.

Giuffre’s family confirmed her passing on Friday, describing her in a statement to NBC News as a “lifelong fighter” who could “no longer carry the weight” of the trauma she endured.

Giuffre was born in California, but her family moved to Palm Beach County, Florida, where Giuffre got a job working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago before being recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein under the pretense of working as a masseuse for the billionaire financier.

Giuffre alleged she was forced into sexual encounters with Epstein’s powerful associates, including Prince Andrew. Although Andrew denied any wrongdoing, he settled her civil lawsuit in 2022 for an undisclosed amount, rumored to be around $14 million, and was forced to give up his royal role due to the scandal.

Police confirmed they received reports of an unresponsive woman at a property in the Perth suburb of Neergabby on Friday night.

“Police and St John Western Australia attended and provided emergency first aid,” a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia. “Sadly, the 41-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene.”

Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, described her client as a “dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims.”

Her representative, Dini von Mueffling, added: “Virginia was one of the most extraordinary human beings I have ever had the honor to know.”