Prince Andrew’s Ex Gloats at His Sex Accuser’s Tragic Post

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, has posted a gloating message after Virginia Roberts, who won a $14 million settlement off the prince over alleged sexual assault and rape claims, said she only had four days to live after being hit by a bus traveling at 65 miles per hour.

Hervey, who has long claimed that Prince Andrew was the victim of a faked set-up by Roberts, reposted a picture of a battered and bruised Roberts in her hospital bed annotated with the word, “Karma.”

Roberts was previously known by her married name, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, but is now estranged from her husband and has dropped Giuffre from her name.

Hervey has previously published claims that the famous photograph of a grinning Andrew with his arm slung around the bare midriff of Roberts when she was just 17 is fake.

Hervey, whose brother was the famously dissolute 7th Marquess of Bristol, has previously suggested that the picture of Roberts and Andrew was a composite made with an “Irish body double.”

Andrew has also refused to accept the photo is genuine. In his Newsnight interview he said: “From the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph…Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored but I don’t recollect that photograph ever being taken.”

Roberts has repeatedly insisted that the photo is genuine. In an interview with British TV show Panorama she said: “It’s a real photo. I’ve given it to the FBI for their investigation and it’s an authentic photo. There’s a date on the back of it from when it was printed.”

Roberts, a Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim, received a bumper payout from Andrew in 2022 over claims he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, said on social media Monday that she has been given just “four days to live” after being hit by a school bus.

She shared a hospital photo on Instagram and said she was ready to die but just wanted to see her children “one last time.”

She is reportedly estranged from her children since her separation from their father last year.

Florida-born Roberts moved to a beachfront property in Western Australia after her multi-million dollar settlement with Andrew, which saw the disgraced royal ejected from the ranks of the working royal family and stripped of his HRH title.

Andrew has always said he has no recollection of meeting her.

Conspiracy theorists have been quick to speculate that the incident is a deliberate attack on Roberts and an “assassination attempt.” Some linked it to the pending release of further Jeffrey Epstein files.

In her post, Roberts said “a school bus driver” hit her at “110km as we were slowing for a turn.”

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**t in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. God bless you all xx Virginia,” she said.