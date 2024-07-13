Ivanka Trump After Shooting: ‘I Continue to Pray for Our Country’

Three of Donald Trump’s children took to social media Saturday night after the shooting at their father’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally that is now being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Donald Trump Jr. was the first of Trump’s offspring to post in support of Trump after the incident at which two people died, including the alleged shooter, with two other attendees critically injured.

Trump’s eldest child posted on X: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America.” His post was illustrated with one of the instantly iconic pictures of Trump—blood on his face, a fist aloft, Secret Service agents encircling him, and the American flag fluttering behind.

Don Jr. was followed by younger brother Eric, who posted the same image on X with the message: “This is the fighter America needs!”

Ivanka Trump then posted on X (using no image): “Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country.”

In her message, Tiffany Trump (using no image), wrote: “The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA.”

At the time of writing there were no messages or statements posted on social media by Melania Trump.