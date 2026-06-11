Don Jr.’s Ex Accused of Wild Secret Revenge Plot

The jilted exes of newlyweds Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson secretly joined forces to “break them up,” according to explosive new claims.

Sources tell the Daily Mail that President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle—seething after Don Jr. reportedly dumped her for the younger Palm Beach socialite—allegedly reached out to Bettina’s own ex-fiancé, billionaire Wrigley’s chewing gum heir William “Beau” Wrigley, to hatch a revenge plot.

“When they found out that Don and Bettina were dating, Kimberly and Beau teamed up to break them up,” a source close to the situation told the Mail. “It was the most unholy of alliances, let’s just put it that way.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Their alleged strategy, sources claim, was to spread the word around Palm Beach that Bettina was a social climber pursuing Don Jr. not for love but for wealth, celebrity, and access to the Trump family name. According to the Mail’s sources, Guilfoyle, 57, and Wrigley, 62, met in December 2024 to discuss tactics—around the same time the new couple was first photographed holding hands.

Weeks later, Guilfoyle and Wrigley were spotted dancing together at a fundraiser Wrigley was co-chairing at a Palm Beach hotel. Guilfoyle, who sources say still co-owns a Florida home with Don Jr., was described as humiliated by the public end of their engagement.

“Kimberly is determined not to be seen as a loser,” one source close to the former couples told the Mail. “She is wild with jealousy about Bettina and has since made every effort to make sure she is seen with wealthy men, very heavy hitters.”

A source close to Bettina was blunt about what the claims reveal. “All this story really shows is just how jealous and petty Guilfoyle really is,” the insider said.

A source close to Guilfoyle, however, offered a different version of events to the Mail, claiming it was Wrigley who reached out to her—not the other way around. He allegedly shared concerns from his prior relationship with Bettina that he felt Don Jr. “should be aware of.”

Wrigley had his own fresh wounds at the time. Days before the fundraiser, he had separated from his third wife, author Sue Hostetler, whom he had begun dating shortly after his split from Bettina.

Beau Wrigley and his then-wife, Sue Hostetler Wrigley, at an event in 2024. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dio

Hostetler was a co-chair of the event that night but did not attend, prompting curious glances from guests who spotted Wrigley dancing with Guilfoyle, apparently unaware of the separation. An eyewitness told the Mail the pair was seen “bumping and grinding” on the dance floor.

Sources tell the Mail that the two allegedly helped facilitate the negative press coverage of Bettina that followed, leaning on their Palm Beach contacts to paint her as a calculating operator. “Kim got in contact with all of us,” one Palm Beach socialite who said she had known Bettina since childhood told the Mail.

Whatever Guilfoyle and Wrigley allegedly set in motion, sources say it had no effect. Don Jr., 48, and Bettina, 39, married in a private ceremony in West Palm Beach before hosting a lavish celebration on the private Bahamian island of Little Pipe Cay.