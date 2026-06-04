Donald Trump Jr.’s cringe honeymoon video made Jimmy Kimmel vomit all over his trusty sidekick.

Guillermo Rodriguez received a face full of fake hurl after Kimmel played a clip of the pair at the beach, taken following Trump’s Memorial Day weekend marriage to Bettina Anderson, now Trump.

The incident on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! came during the late-night host’s opening monologue, in which he also mocked Don Jr., 48, for his dad’s decision to skip the wedding.

Anderson and Trump’s video gave the longtime late-night host the ick. Jimmy Kimmel Live!/ABC

“Unlike his son’s wedding, Trump does plan to go to the Correspondents’ Dinner,” Kimmel said, referencing Trump’s rescheduling of the April event, which was canceled when a shooter tried to enter the auditorium.

“You know, on Memorial Day weekend, Don Jr., the fraudigal son, married a woman named Bettina Anderson, and they made their blessed union Instagram official. They posted a honeymoon video.

“Now this is something that regular people do all the time. For a sitting president’s son, I believe this is a first and hopefully a last.”

Anderson and Trump married in the Bahamas. Jimmy Kimmel Live!/ABC

He then played the clip overlaid with an acoustic cover of the Ronettes’ 1963 hit “Be My Baby.”

As the couple kissed, the camera cut back to Kimmel, covering his mouth, saying, “Oh. Oh, God.”

Fake vomit then shot out of Kimmel’s mouth, straight onto Rodriguez.

Kimmel was sick right after Anderson and Trump's kiss. Jimmy Kimmel Live!/ABC

“Oh, I’m so sorry. Oh. Oh, gosh, I’m sorry. Very sorry. I don’t know what—” Kimmel stammered, before it happened again. “I’m sorry, Guillermo. Ugh.”

Rodriguez forgave him, but as Kimmel said, “I saw... When they started kissing, I—” a short final salvo hit Rodriguez. “Oh, I couldn’t keep it in,” the host said. “I, I apologize. Nothing like this ever happened before.”

The 39-year-old Anderson tied the knot with Trump—previously married to Vanessa Trump, who is now dating golfer Tiger Woods—at Little Pipe Cay in the Bahamas in May.

Guillermo Rodriguez paid the price for Trump’s video. Jimmy Kimmel Live!/ABC

Insiders told the Daily Mail that the Palm Beach socialite’s marriage to the first son represents a life step she had long aspired to.

“Bettina stayed in Palm Beach rather than moving to New York or London to work for a living, because she wanted to meet a rich man and get married,” an unnamed source said.

Asked if she would be open to accompanying her new husband were he to one day try to take his father’s job, another source told the same newspaper: “First lady? Are you kidding? Of course she would love that. That is pretty much her life goal realized. She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos.”

Kimmel apologized for his gross act. Jimmy Kimmel Live!/ABC

But despite the big family event, the president didn’t make it to Little Pipe Cay. His son Eric did, as did his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, but the president said his love for America kept him in D.C.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump claimed at the time in a Truth Social post. “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”