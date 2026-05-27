Don Jr.’s New Wife Quietly Makes Major Change After Wedding

Bettina Anderson was quick to make her marriage to Donald Trump Jr. social media official just days after the pair exchanged vows.

The socialite, now Bettina Trump, scrubbed her old Instagram account, which featured her maiden name and the bio: “I’m just your typical stay-at-home mom… only I don’t do household chores… or have a husband… or have kids.”

Now that she has indeed married President Donald Trump’s eldest child, the 39-year-old has launched a new Instagram page under the name Bettina Trump, with the updated bio: “Married. Not domesticated.”

Bettina’s new look Instagram page. Instagram/Bettina Trump

Trump has yet to share any photos from the wedding itself, including images of her dress, the venue, or pictures with her new husband from their special day.

She has posted several photos that appear to show her and Trump Jr. enjoying the Bahamas resort where they got married, including one of the couple canoodling in the ocean. She also shared a black-and-white photo of a pair of hands wearing wedding rings on her Instagram story.

The couple married over Memorial Day weekend at a luxury resort on the highly exclusive 38-acre island of Little Pipe Cay.

Trump Jr. and Bettina, got engaged in December 2025. Bettina Trump/Instagram

The ceremony reportedly featured around 40 guests, including Trump Jr.’s five children and his siblings Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany, along with their spouses.

One notable absence from the wedding was President Donald Trump, who said he was too busy with “a thing called Iran and other things” over the weekend to attend.

The 79-year-old said attending his son’s wedding with the war on would have been “one I can’t win on.”

“If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed — by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about,” he said.

Bettina Trump’s posts about her wedding have also featured fabric with her married name stitched onto it. Bettina Anderson/Instagram

Bettina and Trump Jr. had reportedly considered holding the wedding at the White House. However, the pair ultimately decided the optics might not look great amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received,” an insider previously told Page Six. “Especially after the state dinner for King Charles—it would be too much pomp and circumstance.”

On Tuesday, Omeed Malik, managing partner of venture capital firm 1789 Capital, where Trump Jr. is a partner, shared a photo of the president’s two eldest sons in baseball caps and shorts, with Trump Jr. flashing his wedding band.