Ivanka Trump Posts Photo Dump from Don Jr.’s Weekend Wedding

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka has dumped a slew of photos from her brother Donald’s destination wedding—which their father did not attend.

Donald Trump Jr., 48, married Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, 39, on Saturday in the Bahamas, after dating for two years. His father, who regularly golfs on weekends, cited his “love of the United States” as a key reason to stay in Washington rather than attend his eldest son’s second wedding.

“I have a thing called Iran and other things,” Trump said, defending his decision to skip the nuptials.

On Monday, Anderson posted an Instagram story with the words “Mrs. Trump” embodied on fabric. She has yet to post any wedding photos.

Bettina Anderson posts after her wedding to Donald Trump Jr. screen grab

Ivanka Trump also shared photos of family members—but not the happy couple—on her Instagram stories on Monday.

That included Don Jr.’s daughter Kai, one of his five children with ex-wife Vanessa, paddle-boarding with Ivanka.

Ivanka’s photos also featured her husband, Jared Kushner, who did find time to fly to the Bahamas, despite being the Trump administration’s special envoy for peace during the Iran war.

Jared Kushner found time to slip away from the Iran war. screen grab

Ivanka also shared a photo of what appeared to be the inside of a hotel room, and a view of the beach.

Another photo featured a quote from Les Misérables, which the president has claimed is one of his favorite plays, and that has seemingly been passed down to his eldest son.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump played the musical’s revolutionary anthem, “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

The quote from the novel’s author, Victor Hugo, reads, “To love or have loved, that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life.”

Ivanka Trump posts photos from brother Donald’s wedding. screen grab

The president confirmed on Truth Social that he would not attend the weekend wedding, stating that he needed to remain in Washington during this “important period of time”.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my ​love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” his post read.

“Congratulations to Don and Bettina!” he added.

Ivanka Trump posts photos from brother Donald's wedding, pictured with Kai Trump. screen grab

The president was originally due to travel to his New Jersey golf resort over the weekend, but the White House later announced that he would remain in Washington.

However, Mary Trump claimed her uncle Donald avoided his son’s wedding because “he can’t stand his kid.”

Mary Trump unloaded on both her uncle and cousin during a Friday appearance on The Dean Obeidallah Show, dismissing Trump’s explanation for missing Don Jr.’s big day.

“Give me a break. He doesn’t want to go because he can’t stand his kid,” she said.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, U.S., April 11, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/via REUTERS

Despite tying the knot, there are whispers Don Jr. has not given up on his dream of a White House wedding, with People reporting there are plans for a second ceremony, this time with Donald and Melania Trump in attendance.

Don Jr. married Vanessa Haydon in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago. They separated in 2018, the same year he began dating Kimberly Guilfoyle. They got engaged in 2020, but split in 2024.

Don Jr. and Anderson were first seen together in public in August 2024, and made their official debut as a couple in January last year, during the president’s inaugural events.