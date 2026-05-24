Mary Trump Dumps on Her Cousin Don Jr.’s Wedding Day

President Donald Trump says duty kept him away from his son’s wedding this weekend. Mary Trump says it’s because “he can’t stand his kid.”

Mary Trump unloaded on both her uncle and cousin during a Friday appearance on The Dean Obeidallah Show, dismissing Trump’s explanation for missing Donald Trump Jr.’s Bahamas wedding to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

Trump announced Friday that he would not attend the ceremony, saying pressing matters of state would keep him in Washington.

The president could not clear his schedule to attend his son's wedding to Bettina Anderson. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

But the president’s estranged niece brushed off the suggestion as little more than an excuse.

Trump announced Friday that he would not attend the ceremony, saying pressing matters of state would keep him in Washington. Truth Social

“Give me a break. He doesn’t want to go because he can’t stand his kid,” she said.

Trump, 61, a psychologist and political commentator, argued the decision reflected deeper family dynamics, claiming the president was “incapable of loving.”

“So it’s very difficult to be loved if you don’t love anybody,” she said.

Mary Trump added another layer of family drama to a wedding weekend that had already become overshadowed by the president’s absence. Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge U

She later suggested Trump’s behavior had been shaped by a lifelong desire for approval and fear of being exposed.

“Donald never has been loved,” she said.

“They made Donald somebody who desperately wants to be loved and who is utterly unlovable.”

Mary’s broadside added another layer of family drama to a wedding weekend that had already become overshadowed by the president’s absence.

A public schedule initially indicated that the president planned to spend the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but he changed course and remained in Washington.

A public schedule initially indicated the president planned to spend the weekend at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey before later changing course and remaining in Washington. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

“You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things,” the president told reporters on Thursday about why he was planning to skip out on Don Jr.’s nuptials.

“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed—by the fake news, of course.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Mary made it clear that she had little sympathy for Don Jr.

“Donnie is a horrible human being. He’s a little Nazi,” she said.