Trump Unravels in Alarming Truth Social Rampage

President Donald Trump has unleashed a series of nonsensical posts to kick off his Saturday morning.

The 79-year-old president had been scheduled to spend the weekend golfing in New Jersey, but as the region is seeing heavy rain this weekend, his plans appear to have shifted to posting AI-generated fantasies on Truth Social.

Several of the posts appear to be thinly veiled statements on his threats to take over various sovereign states, including Greenland.

The president renewed his threat on the Danish territory. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

His post on Greenland is a repost of what he had posted on Friday night.

The commander-in-chief also posted an image titled “United States of the Middle East?” that shows Iran, a country with which he has waged an unauthorized war for weeks on end, with an American flag over it.

Trump's war with Iran has no apparent endgame in sight. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The self-obsessed president posted another picture of himself shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The pair’s 14-second handshake during Trump’s trip to Beijing last week went viral as body language experts picked apart the absurdly long greeting.

Trump has been obsessed with his handshake with Xi. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

"China loves Trump," says Trump. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump also posted a particularly deranged image depicting California Democrat Ro Khanna, who led the bipartisan effort to release the full Epstein files, as a fanged wolf in disguise taking cash.

Trump's "Dumocrat" nickname does not appear to be catching on. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

And while the Trump administration and MAGA supporters have for months claimed that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was not canceled due to political pressure — despite the suspicious timing of the show being canceled just days after CBS was acquired by Trump-friendly David Ellison —Trump also posted an AI-generated video of him throwing Colbert into a dumpster.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s inquiries on the posts.

The president’s Truth Social posting, which has grown even more erratic than usual in recent weeks, has come under heightened scrutiny, especially as he typically rages late at night or early in the morning.

An analysis by the Daily Beast has found that Trump posted 189 times between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time in April, meaning 83 percent of days in April saw at least one nighttime post.

Trump's plans to spend the weekend golfing in Bedminster, New Jersey, were rained out. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The president’s social media rampage this weekend, notably, comes as he is skipping his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.’s, wedding celebration in the Bahamas to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

Trump has claimed on Truth Social that he cannot attend the wedding because the “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.”

When asked if he would be in attendance, Trump told reporters, “He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it…I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’”