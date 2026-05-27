Don Jr.’s New Wife Spills Grifty Details of Her MAGA Wedding

Donald Trump Jr.’s new bride is shouting out brands that played a role in her wedding with the president’s eldest son while keeping the ceremony itself private.

Bettina Trump, 39—formerly Bettina Anderson—married the first family scion over Memorial Day weekend at a luxury resort on the exclusive 38-acre island of Little Pipe Cay in Barbados, in a ceremony attended by around 40 guests. The president was not among them, as he said he was too busy.

The newly minted Mrs. Trump wasted no time making their marriage social media official, scrubbing her old Instagram account and launching a fresh one under her new name, complete with an updated bio reading, “Married. Not Domesticated,” a nod to her previous one, which said she was unmarried and a “typical stay-at-home mom.”

“The Trump Theatre,” shown on Mrs. Trump’s Instagram story. Bettina Trump/Instagram

Her new page has given followers a curated window into the wedding weekend. She shared photos appearing to show the couple at the Barbados resort, including one of them together in the ocean, and posted a black-and-white image of two hands wearing wedding rings to her Stories.

She also showcased a movie night featuring specially made cookies themed around The Princess Bride—tagging the company behind them—and showed off a new luggage tag bearing her fresh initials, BT, tagging that brand too. Her photographer also got a mention.

What she has not shared is anything from the wedding itself—no dress, no venue, no ceremony shots.

Another grift posted on Trump's story. Bettina Trump/Instagram

Her old bio, which read “I’m just your typical stay-at-home mom … only I don’t do household chores … or have a husband … or have kids,” has been consigned to history.

One notable absentee from the nuptials was the groom’s father. President Trump said he was too occupied with “a thing called Iran and other things” to make the trip to Barbados, framing his absence as a no-win situation. “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed — by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about,” he said.

The couple had reportedly weighed holding the wedding at the White House before thinking better of it.

The president said he was too busy to attend the nuptials. Nathan Howard/REUTERS