Don King Appears With Trump to Preach About the Middle East

Boxing promoter Don King on Wednesday appeared alongside President-elect Donald Trump to preach about peace in the Middle East. Waving an Israeli flag alongside an American one, King praised Trump as “the leader that can make it happen.” “The Israeli flag is about peace, you know, peace in the Middle East,” he said outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where the president-elect offered remarks to journalists. “We want everyone to come together and as one unit and make things happen,” King said, adding that Trump would soon “make America great again.” Trump also promised that his handling of issues between Israel and Palestine would leave everyone “very impressed” after Jan. 20. It’s not clear what experience King has in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, nor what kind of expertise he could possibly be offering on the highly complex issue. But he has repeatedly professed his love for Israel over the years, and this is not the first time he appeared beside Trump waving the Israeli flag. He promoted Trump at a campaign event in mid-September and also had the Israeli flag in hand.