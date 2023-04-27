After being blindsided by CNN, which unceremoniously fired him after 17 years on the job Monday, Don Lemon isn’t in any hurry to plot his next move.

“I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family,” he told an Extra correspondent on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday.

“Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that.”

“I have time,” he added. “I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”

