Don McGahn Defies Subpoena, Skips House Judiciary Hearing

Former White House counsel Don McGahn skipped his scheduled testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, defying a subpoena. The move has angered Democrats who issued the subpoena in order to prevent McGahn from skipping scheduled testimony once again. McGahn was supposed to testify on President Trump’s attempts to impede the Russia investigation. The hearing went on without McGahn, but his absence was noted by committee members. Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) gave a stern warning both to McGahn and Trump, while staring down the empty chair intended for McGahn. “This committee will hear Mr. McGahn’s testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it,” Nadler said, warning he will be cited for contempt of Congress if he does not relent.

Democrats are also contemplating other punitive measures, including opening an impeachment inquiry. “We will not allow the president to stop this investigation, and nothing in these unjustified and unjustifiable legal attacks will stop us from pressing forward with our work on behalf of the American people,” Nadler said. “We will hold this president accountable, one way or the other.”