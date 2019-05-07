White House Tells Ex-Counsel Don McGahn Not to Comply With Congressional Subpoena

Former White House counsel Don McGahn was urged to not comply with House Democrats’ subpoena for documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, in a letter from Trump counsel Pat Cipollone to McGahn attorney William Burck. According to ABC News, Cipollone also wrote to lawmakers that McGahn did not have the “legal right to disclose these documents to third parties” as subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee. Burck also told lawmakers the White House told his client not to hand over any documents because they could “implicate significant Executive Branch confidentiality interests and executive privilege.” McGahn, who reportedly sat down with Mueller for more than 30 hours, was due to hand over the requested documents to the House committee today. The Washington Post reported Monday that House Democrats were considering a contempt citation for McGahn if he did not comply with the subpoena’s demands.