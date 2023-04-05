Donald Glover Told by Tina Fey He Was a ‘Diversity’ Hire on ‘30 Rock’

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Glover says he was told by Tina Fey that he was brought onto the writing staff of 30 Rock as a “diversity” hire. Speaking about his career in an interview with GQ, Glover spoke out about the imposter syndrome he felt after being hired onto the NBC sitcom as part of a diversity initiative in 2006. “There is no animosity between us or anything like that, but [Tina Fey] said it herself… It was a diversity thing,” Glover said. “The last two people who were fighting for the job were me and [Black-ish creator] Kenya Barris.” Glover says he didn’t know he was up against Barris until later, when Barris told Glover: “I hated you for years!”