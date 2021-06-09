Accused Kid Killer’s Dad Dies by Suicide After Child Sex Crimes Charges
Donald Jackson Sr., the father of a Kansas man accused of killing his two sons, has died by suicide while awaiting trial for alleged child sex crimes, the Kansas City Star reports. Jackson Sr., who was out on a $100,000 bond, was accused of allegedly inappropriately touching a child in the summer of 2019, according to a criminal complaint filed on Feb. 23.
Jackson is the father of Donald Jackson Jr., who allegedly shot his sons, ages 12 and 14, last October and is being held in the Leavenworth County Jail. “Our thoughts are with the family,” said Todd Thompson, the county attorney, who stated that despite the charges against Jackson Sr., the county intended to give him a fair trial. An investigator at the Leavenworth County Medical Examiner’s Office told The Daily Beast that Jackson Sr.’s file was “suppressed” and he was unable to comment.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.