Donald Sterling Visits Black Church

Here’s an image you probably wouldn’t expect to see: Donald Sterling being greeted by a predominantly black gospel choir. The Los Angeles Clippers owner attended services at the Praises of Zion Baptist Church in South Los Angeles on Sunday after he was invited by the church’s preacher. Senior Pastor Dr. J. Benjamin Hardwick told Sterling, “I want you to know, my friend, we pray for you.” He said he did not believe Sterling was a racist. However, not everyone in the church was quite as pleased by the presence of a man infamous for his racist remarks. One member simply said, “I don’t think he really cares for people as he should.” On the same day, Sterling's maybe-mistress V. Stiviano was allegedly punched outside of a New York hotspot, according to her lawyer.
