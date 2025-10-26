Trump, 79, Busts Out Wild Dance Moves After 24-Hour Flight

Malaysia rolled out the red carpet for President Donald Trump’s arrival on Sunday local time. In turn, Trump celebrated his arrival in the Southeast Asian country by turning the red carpet into a dance floor in front of hundreds of onlookers.

Walking off Air Force One, Trump was greeted not just by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and numerous diplomats, but also by a large group of Malaysian dancers and drummers. As he approached the crowd, the president began dancing awkwardly, pumping his arms from side to side in what has become his signature move.

President @realDonaldTrump dances at Malaysian arrival ceremony 🇺🇸🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/e7Zrw3L35Y — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) October 26, 2025

Trump is in Malaysia to sign a peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand, who have had a longstanding border dispute. The president will spend almost a week in Southeast Asia, attending the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) summit in Kuala Lumpur before heading to Japan and South Korea.

Ahead of his arrival in Kuala Lumpur, Trump posted about his trip on Truth Social, sharing condolences for the Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand, who died on Saturday at the age of 93.

Trump was greeted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim upon his arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sunday. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand,“ he wrote.

“I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. In order to accommodate everyone for this major event, we will be signing the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival.”

With fighting between Cambodia and Thailand the worst it had been in a decade—at least 38 people were killed and some 300,000 displaced—Trump threatened to levy 36 percent tariffs on both countries, pausing trade negotiations until the fighting stopped.

As a result, the countries agreed to a ceasefire, prompting Trump to dub himself the “President of Peace” and write in a Truth Social post, “I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE. Congratulations to all! By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade.”

Thai officials have avoided calling the deal a peace agreement, however, and the BBC notes that it only outlines initial steps to de-escalate the conflict, and is devoid of any formal declaration of peace.

Ahead of Trump’s appearance at the ASEAN summit on Sunday, protestors demonstrated in Kuala Lumpur, bearing signs that read, “Dump Trump” and “Make Common Sense Great Again.”

Some Malaysians protested Trump's visit to their country. Mukhriz Hazim/AFP via Getty Images

Many of the protestors held Palestinian flags and bore signs referencing Trump’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One banner displayed by pro-Palestinian protestors read, “Trump, you are not welcome in Malaysia.”

Unlike the U.S., Malaysia, a majority Muslim country, acknowledges Palestine as a sovereign state, and forbids Israeli passport holders from entering the country.

Despite support for Palestine being the official government position, more than 60 pro-Palestinian protestors were arrested in Kuala Lumpur ahead of Trump’s arrival in the city.

More than 60 pro-Palestine protestors were arrested in Kuala Lumpur ahead of Trump's visit. Mukhriz Hazim/AFP via Getty Images