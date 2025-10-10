Trump Launches Wild Self-Soothing Posting Spree After Nobel Snub

President Donald Trump woke up on Friday morning and posted multiple videos of his loyal supporters praising him, rather than acknowledging that he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump missed out on the prestigious honor he so desperately wanted to María Corina Machado, the influential Venezuelan opposition leader who has been furiously battling the country’s totalitarian president, Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. president chose not to recognize the snub immediately, and instead shared several videos on Truth Social showing right-wing figures celebrating the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of Trump’s nemeses whom he has openly called to be prosecuted over fraud allegations.

Donald Trump made no secret about how desperately he wanted to be given this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I love it. She’s busted and oh, boy, does she deserve it,” Newsmax host Greg Kelly said while reacting to the James indictment in a clip the president shared Friday morning.

“You can call it retribution. Now, people are horrified, ‘Retribution? How can you say retribution? President Trump shouldn’t be carrying out retribution,’” Kelly added. “Retribution, if you look up the definition, is punishment for bad behavior.”

The president’s posting spree also included former ambassador to Israel David Friedman praising Trump for brokering the peace deal in Gaza, and a video of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, praising him for peace deals.

Trump also shared a clip of acting U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO and election denier Kari Lake telling Newsmax she thinks James will be going to jail and is “going to look really good in orange.”

James successfully prosecuted Trump in a civil case after the president filed fraudulent financial statements that wildly exaggerated his wealth and assets for years. Trump was initially ordered to pay a fine of more than $454 million, which ballooned to nearly half a billion dollars with interest, before a New York appeals court overturned the punishment in August.

In September, Trump openly called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his adversaries including James, former FBI Director James Comey, and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff. The White House admitted that the Truth Social message, in which Trump lamented that “nothing is being done,” about charging his enemies, was intended as a direct message to Bondi rather than a public post.

New York Attorney General Letitia James denies the charges against her and said they are an example of Donald Trump's "political retribution at any cost." Jim Franco/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

Lindsey Halligan, interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who has already brought charges against Comey over disputed allegations of lying to Congress, has now filed charges against James related to alleged mortgage fraud.

Halligan’s predecessor, Erik Siebert,resigned from office after refusing to charge James with disputed mortgage fraud allegations.

The New York attorney general dismissed the charges as “baseless” and “nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize over Donald Trump. Marcelo Perez del Carpio/Getty Images

Elsewhere on Friday morning, Trump posted an edited clip of Bondi delivering her prepared clapbacks to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse during a Senate hearing—spliced with over-the-top reactions from UFC commentators, including Joe Rogan—as well as a old clip of the late right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh attacking Comey.