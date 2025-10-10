MAGA Meltdown Kicks Off Immediately After Trump Nobel Prize Snub

Even the White House joined in the MAGA meltdown over Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize snub after the award was handed to a democracy activist instead of the president.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee overlooked Trump and gave the prize instead to María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan democracy campaigner and vocal critic of the country’s leftist dictator, President Nicolás Maduro.

The decision was announced early Friday morning, while most Americans were still asleep. Some conservative commentators were still awake, however, as the news flashed up at 5 a.m. ET—or had got up early to show off their loyalty to Trump, who claims to have ended “seven or eight” wars so far in his second term.

Cheung, pictured with Trump, was unhappy with the decision. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The White House’s firebrand comms chief, Steven Cheung, led the backlash, saying that the committee chose “politics over peace.” He wrote on X: “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

Ever-present right-wing activist Laura Loomer also chimed in. “Imagine thinking a woman who cries nonstop about @NicolasMaduro has done more for the world than President Trump. 🙄 What an absolute joke,” she wrote on X. “Everyone knows President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. More affirmative action nonsense.”

Katie Miller, the wife of Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller, also gave her decidedly MAGA take. “President Obama was given a Nobel months into his Presidency without ending any wars. President Trump has now ended EIGHT wars,” she wrote on X, adding, “POLITICS OVER PEACE.”

Loomer reacted minutes after news of Trump's snub broke. Laura Loomer/X

MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman, real name David Freeman, agreed with an assertion from ‘independent journalist’ Breanna Morello that the “Noble” Peace Prize “lost its credibility after it was given to Barack Hussein Obama.”

“Truth,” the conservative talking head wrote.

X account ‘MAGA Voice’ boasts over 1.3 million followers, including Republican congresswomen Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. It dubbed Machado “some random person that nobody knows.”

“THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE IS A JOKE. Anyone with a brain knows Donald Trump should have won,” the poster ranted in caps-heavy Trumpian style. “TRUMP COULD HAVE CURED CANCER. SUCH A JOKE.”

‘The General,’ a MAGA commentator, followed by the likes of Nancy Mace and MTG, added their take. “President Trump did not win the Nobel Peace Prize,” they wrote. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.” He added, spelling the name of the prize incorrectly, “The Noble Peace Prize is a participation trophy.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the prize for her pro-democracy fight. Jonathan Lanza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bloomberg and The Guardian both reported that Norwegian officials fear that they might have inadvertently poked the bear by snubbing Trump. Bloomberg wrote that Norway “is bracing for the aftermath.”

Indeed, the country’s foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, was keen to reiterate that the government does not interfere in the Nobel panel’s decisions.

The Guardian reported on “fears” in Norway “over how he will react to being overlooked so publicly.”

It comes as Norway is scrambling to cut a deal with Washington, with Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth in D.C. this week trying to slash a 15 percent tariff hitting its exports. Looming in the background is also Oslo’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund—the world’s biggest—with roughly 40 percent tied up in U.S. markets, a tempting target if Trump decides to flex.

Trump had been pushing hard for a Nobel Peace Prize, touting his foreign policy deals as evidence he deserves the honor and griping publicly that he’s been “treated very unfairly” by the Nobel committee.

His brokering of a tentative peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, just two days before the Nobel Prize announcement, increased speculation around whether he might be handed the prize.