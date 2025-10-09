World Leader Snubs Trump to His Face Over Nobel Prize

Finnish President Alexander Stubb quickly sidestepped endorsing Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize while sitting right next to the president.

The European leader was meeting with Trump in the Oval Office when he was asked about the award Trump has been coveting for years.

“Do you personally believe Mr. Trump deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize tomorrow?” a reporter asked.

“Oh well, I think that’s probably a decision that comes from the Nobel Committee,” Stubb responded as Trump looked on.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb was asked if he personally believed President Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday and said did not endorse while sitting directly next to the president. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“My take is that there are two key pieces that have to be solved in the big picture. One is in the Middle East, and we’re seeing the results of that. And then the other is between Russia and Ukraine,” he added. “And then once those are solved, you know, I don’t see any impediment.”

The Nobel Peace Prize is set to be awarded early Friday. Trump allies have been actively campaigning for him to receive the award while the president himself has brought it up on numerous occasions.

Stubb suggested the best nominations for it would come from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the King of Jordan.

Trump looked sullen as he spoke, but Stubb did acknowledge the president’s track record over the last eight months was “rather impressive.”

Moments later, the president was asked to rate his own chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

President Donald Trump claimed he has made the most peace deals in nine months in history as the Norwegian Nobel Committee prepares to award its Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Look, I made seven deals, and now it’s eight,” Trump crowed. “Solved the wars, one going 31 years, one going 34 years, one going 35 years, one going ten years.”

Some experts have noted that the deals the president has taken credit for have not been open conflicts, while the leader of India has dismissed Trump’s role in its de-escalation with Pakistan.

The president claimed that the peace deal in Gaza, which has been agreed upon in its first phase, would be number eight.

Trump also insisted that he believed he would solve the war in Ukraine, which he called a “ridiculous war, a horrible war.”

“I think we’ll do that too,” Trump said. “A lot of reasons for them to do it, and I think they’ll be coming to the table pretty soon.”

Trump said he did not know what the committee would do but argued “nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months.”

“I’ve stopped eight wars, so that’s never happened before,” the president declared.

He went on to suggest “whatever they do is fine” and insisted he didn’t do it for a prize but because he saved a lot of lives.

When a reporter pointed out that President Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize minutes later, Trump immediately jumped in.

“Obama got a prize. He didn’t even know - He got elected. They gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country,” the president raged. “He was not a good president.”