Bondi Accidentally Reveals Her Burn Book for Fiery Epstein Hearing

Attorney General Pam Bondi inadvertently revealed a prepared list of put-downs she brought to use against senators during a fiery hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Close-up photos captured by Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst revealed that Bondi had a folder containing screenshots of social media posts, bullet-pointed clapbacks, and handwritten notes that she could reference while being grilled by lawmakers about her tenure at the Department of Justice.

Images showed Bondi had an entire page dedicated to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, including prompts to accuse the Democrat of working with “dark money groups” and being a “hypocrite.” A handwritten note scrawled on Bondi’s folder also suggested she ask Whitehouse if he ever took money from tech billionaire and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a onetime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, if the topic of the late pedophile came up.

The attorney general arrived at Capitol Hill with a folder full of put-downs. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

As expected, Bondi faced numerous questions about her handling of the so-called Epstein files after the DOJ and FBI declared there was no “client list” that could incriminate the billionaire financier’s high-profile friends, despite Bondi herself telling Fox News in February it was “sitting on my desk right now” for review.

The fallout has prompted growing accusations of a cover-up, particularly after multiple MAGA figures, including Donald Trump, had demanded the full release of the Epstein files before the FBI and DOJ declared in July that no further disclosures were warranted and that no one else would be charged in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

Bondi managed to use her pre-prepared Hoffman attack line when facing questions from Whitehouse about whether the FBI had seized incriminating photos of Trump with “half-naked young women” from Epstein’s estate—a bombshell claim from author Michael Wolff first revealed on his Fire and Fury podcast.

“There’s been public reporting that Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women. Do you know if the FBI found those photographs in their search of Jeffrey Epstein’s safe or premises or otherwise? Have you seen any such thing?” Whitehouse asked.

“You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks, once again trying to slander President Trump left and right, when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants, Reid Hoffman,” Bondi replied.

Sheldon Whitehouse denied that Reid Hoffman ever donated to his campaign and accused the attorney general of spouting “made up nonsense” to avoid answering questions about Epstein. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Whitehouse tried again to get Bondi to answer whether the FBI found such photos or if she was aware that Epstein, who died in 2019, would show them off to people, but Bondi declined to answer.

Wolff said that while interviewing Epstein in 2017 for his Fire and Fury book, the financier gleefully pulled photos of Trump from the 1990s out of a safe in his Palm Beach home and showed them to him.

“And the young girls are topless, and in some of the pictures, they’re sitting on [Trump’s] lap. And then there’s one I especially remember where there’s a telltale stain on the front of Trump’s pants, and the girls are pointing at him and laughing,” Wolff said in November 2024.

Wolff added that he believes the FBI would have taken those photos when they searched Epstein’s home following his 2019 arrest for federal child sex offenses.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years before the pair reportedly fell out around 2004. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump, whom Epstein once described as one of his “closest friends,” has long denied knowing about or being aware of Epstein’s crimes before they were publicly exposed.