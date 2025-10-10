Trump’s Beauty Queen Prosecutor Humiliated After Another Typo in Retribution Campaign

Donald Trump’s beauty queen prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, made an embarrassing typo in the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Halligan, who serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is assigned to the case against James, a longtime target of the president.

It’s the second such blunder since the former beauty queen assumed the role on Sept. 22, with a résumé that includes insurance law and being a Trump attorney.

The criminal case cover sheet that accompanied the filing against James. DOJ

The five-page indictment lists one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution tied to two homes she owned, one in Brooklyn, New York, and the other in Norfolk, Virginia.

But the criminal case cover that accompanied the filing, which is meant to provide basic details about the defendant and charges, mistakenly listed her residence as “Brooklyn, NJ” while including the ZIP code for the New York borough.

Halligan, who took on her new role with no previous prosecutorial experience, made another major spelling error in issuing a statement on the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

James Comey, former FBI Director, has accused the president of engineering his charges for political revenge. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Social media users were quick to rip into Halligan for the mistake. “Her law license must have been the prize at the bottom of a cereal box,” one person wrote on X.

“She’s so incompetent at this which seems to be a qualification for job in this admin!” one person said.

Another person said they “worked as a legal assistant” and “we would NEVER have sent anything out with the mistakes she made,” adding: “Every document was gone over by half a dozen people.”

Another X user added, “Apparently they don’t teach basic U.S. geography in beauty pageant school.”

NY Attorney General Letitia James hit back at Trump and prosecutors. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

James’ indictment came as Trump demanded that she be prosecuted by his Justice Department.

“What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social last month that was addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.”

James accused the president in a statement on Thursday of a “desperate weaponization of our justice system.”

“He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York State attorney general,” James said. “These charges are baseless, and the president’s own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Halligan’s office for comment.

Halligan said “No one is above the law.”

“The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust. The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”