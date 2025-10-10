Gavin Newsom Roasts Keystone Kash Over Jeffrey Epstein Delays

California Gov. Gavin Newsom trolled Keystone Kash Patel over the saga of the missing Jeffrey Epstein files and the apparently quick justice for one of Donald Trump’s political enemies.

FBI Director Patel celebrated on X after the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who successfully brought a civil fraud case against Trump and his family real estate company in 2022.

Now do the Epstein files https://t.co/I7qMv8nx0Z — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 10, 2025

James was charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of making a false statement to a lending institution. She called the charges “baseless” and “nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system”.

Patel posted, “There simply cannot be, and will not be, different rules for different people. One system of law and order from this FBI.”

That was enough for Newsom to clap back, “Now do the Epstein files.”

Newsom then doubled down with a second post, this one from the Governor Newsom Press Office X account that read, “If that is the case Kash, why hide the Epstein files?”

FBI Director Kash Patel praised James' indictment. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI for comment.

Despite the government being shut down, the issue of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the documents and files retrieved from his estate that have yet to be released remains a constant headache for the Trump administration.

This week, Attorney General Pam Bondi attempted to dodge questions about whether the FBI found photos of Donald Trump and half-naked young women when they searched Epstein’s home.

Testifying before the Senate, Bondi was asked about the existence of such photos by Democratic politician Sheldon Whitehouse.

“There’s been public reporting that Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women,” Whitehouse said. “Have you ever seen such a thing?”

Bondi hit back, deflecting a direct answer to the question by attempting to link Whitehouse to Reid Hoffman, a Democratic donor who had ties to Epstein.

“You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks once again trying to slander President Trump left and right when you are the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants, I believe.”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years before the pair reportedly fell out around 2004. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“I could be wrong, correct me, Reid Hoffman, who was with Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions, and the senator sitting right next to you tried to block the flight logs from being released, yet you’re grilling me on President Trump and some photograph with Epstein?”

A review of Federal Election Commission records does not show Hoffman making direct donations to Whitehouse’s campaign.

In the latest episode of the podcast Inside Trump’s Head, author Michael Wolff claimed that not only do the pictures exist, but Epstein also once dug into his safe to take out photos of Donald Trump posing with topless girls on his lap.

“I am one of the people who has seen these pictures,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “And these are pictures that Jeffrey Epstein would take out of his safe and kind of display on his dining room table, almost as if playing cards. This amused him to have these pictures.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung repeated his regular insults about Wolff when asked about his latest claims regarding the photos.