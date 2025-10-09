MAGA Beauty Queen Prosecutor Indicts Another Trump Enemy

A grand jury on Thursday indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James, a target of President Donald Trump.

Lindsey Halligan, the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Virginia, presented the case, The Guardian reported. James was indicted on one count of bank fraud, according to Politico. The contents of the indictment haven’t yet been unsealed.

In recent weeks, Trump has demanded that his Justice Department prosecute James, having called her “SCUM” in a Truth Social post.

Trump appointed Halligan to the role after prosecutors refused the president’s pressure to punish his perceived political rivals like James, who had secured a massive civil fraud verdict against Trump while he was out of office.

Late last month, Halligan also brought charges against former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly making a false statement to Congress and obstruction. Halligan had to bring in outside prosecutors amid her reported struggles finding staff willing to agree to present charges.

Comey pleaded not guilty, and is seeking to have the case tossed as an instance of prosecutorial revenge orchestrated by Trump.