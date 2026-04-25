Trump, 79, Spackles on Hand Makeup for Dinner With the Press

President Donald Trump made sure to layer on his hand makeup ahead of his big night out in Washington.

Trump, 79, was seen sporting a thick coating of mismatched concealer on his right hand as he headed out of Florida on Saturday for the highly anticipated White House Correspondents’ Dinner in D.C.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s hand bruise, which it has repeatedly attributed to the president’s high-dosage aspirin regimen and frequent handshaking.

The president's hand was covered in mismatched concealer on Saturday. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Trump briefly spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Palm Beach, where he had hosted an exclusive conference for investors in his declining memecoin dubbed $TRUMP.

“It’s a big industry, and we want to beat China at the industry,” he said. “We’re leading with crypto, we’re leading with AI and I really feel I have an obligation—as a president, I have to make sure all our industries do well.”

Trump delivered a keynote address at the day-long conference attended by almost 300 $TRUMP cryptocurrency holders. Tickets to the event could only be secured through a competition, which required participants to buy a sufficient amount of the president’s memecoin.

A separate group of more than two dozen people who secured top-tier access was also treated to a “special VIP reception and champagne toast” with Trump. The 29 winners put in a median investment of $539,000—an almost 84 percent drop from the $3.28 million they invested ahead of the same event last year, according to analysis by the Financial Times.

Trump’s rambling address at his Mar-a-Lago resort covered everything from his bumbling Iran war to his administration’s cryptocurrency policies and the future of artificial intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“The speech was useless like last time,” Morten Christensen, the founder of airdropalert.com and a $TRUMP investor, told the outlet. “But the event is much better organized, higher quality all around.”

Trump spoke to reporters in Florida before heading back to Washington, D.C. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The Mar-a-Lago bash was only the opening salvo in a day of festivities for the aging president.

He is expected to make his first-ever appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. The event is typically attended by the sitting president, but Trump skipped it throughout his first term.