Trump, 79, Can’t Resist Gloating Over Tacky Renovations to Grandson, 8

President Donald Trump has found a new captive audience to inflict his latest White House modifications on.

Trump, 79, entertained two of his grandchildren by showing them a model of how he wants the historic building to look before he leaves office.

Fox News host and occasional singer Lara Trump posted photos of her son Luke, 8, and daughter Carolina, 6, with the president in the Oval Office on Thursday with the caption “Just being a grandpa.”

Lara Trump posts images of her children with Donald Trump. X

The president has 11 grandchildren, ranging in age from 7 months to 18 years.

Son Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa have five children, the eldest of whom is Kai, Trump’s 18-year-old golf buddy.

Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have three children; son Eric Trump and his wife Lara have two; while daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos welcomed son Alexander in May.

Despite Trump using the models of his dream White House to get his grandchildren’s attention, his extravagant renovations have gone off the rails.

This week, government documents submitted in court revealed that Trump’s vanity ballroom will now tower over the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by his granddaughter Kai Trump, departs the White House on September 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

It will include monumental stairs, guest suites, and a multi-level passageway connecting to the president’s main residence.

The documents also stated that the ballroom will now cost $400 million, which is twice the original figure.

The entire East Wing of the White House has been demolished to make way for Trump’s ever-expanding pet project.

“The new building will be approximately 90,000 square feet and will be connected to the Executive Mansion through the East Colonnade. The East Colonnade will be renovated to include a secure second story that will provide direct access from the East Room to the State Ballroom, while maintaining existing ground-floor access to and from the main Executive Mansion,” the documents state.

President Donald Trump speaks holding a photos of the new ballroom during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on October 22, 2025. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“The second floor of the new building will feature a State Ballroom, while the first floor will accommodate guest suites, executive offices, restrooms, and a visitor entrance with expanded interpretive areas.”

As well as paving over the Rose Garden, Trump has now tweaked his tacky “Presidential Walk of Fame” by adding plaques under each leader’s portrait.

Trump has not missed a chance to slam his predecessors with the wording on the plaques. Under the image of President Barack Obama is a plaque that lists him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

The new signage under the image of an autopen meant to represent President Biden on Donald Trump's "Walk of Fame" at the White House on December 17. White House Pool