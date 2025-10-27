Trump, 79, Looks Frail as He Tries to Avoid a Fall on Asia Tour

Donald Trump’s arrival in Japan has raised concerned eyebrows amid talk of the aging president’s declining health.

Trump moved slowly and carefully, eyes fixed downward, with his hand gripping the handrail tightly as he negotiated the steps of Air Force One.

On the flight from Malaysia, as part of a wider tour of Asia, Trump admitted to reporters that he had undergone an MRI scan during what was claimed to be a routine medical checkup earlier this month, although he did not explain why.

Trump disembarks Air Force One with great care on his arrival in Japan. Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Now, clips of Trump’s Air Force One descent and video from his meeting with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito have added to the speculation that all is not well with the president.

One video captures the 79-year-old exiting the presidential jet at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, taking measured, heel-to-toe steps, gripping the handrail, and appearing to focus on not slipping.

Trump himself told Marines this month that he takes “extra care” going down steps and shouldn’t “bop down the stairs,” describing a need for slow, deliberate steps.

Later, Trump was filmed arriving for his meeting with Naruhito, 65, walking gingerly from his limo to shake the emperor’s hand.

Upon leaving the meeting, Trump could be seen dragging his right leg and favoring his left side.

Trump meets with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo. Imperial Household Agency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

All eyes were on Trump’s arrival in Japan after he let slip he had undergone an MRI during what the White House had billed as a routine checkup at Walter Reed on Oct. 10.

The White House has not released a full physician’s note from the Oct. 10 visit beyond a summary, nor explained why an MRI was required.

Trump’s admission flew in the face of press secretary Karoline Leavitt having earlier declined to specify which tests were performed, while touting Trump’s “excellent” health.

For months the president has had a recurring bruise on his hand, which he often covers with makeup, and visibly swollen ankles. Doctors have diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency, which occurs when damaged veins slow blood flow back to the heart.

Medical experts interviewed on The Daily Beast Podcast last week pointed to memory lapses and disorganized speech as warning signs of cognitive decline, although the White House disputes that portrayal and says Trump remains fit to serve.

The bruise on the president’s hand has made repeated appearances. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images