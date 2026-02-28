Trump, 79, Posts Crazed 4 AM Rant Right After Starting War

Donald Trump went straight to his most treasured—and bogus—grievances about the 2020 election immediately after starting a war with Iran in the middle of the night.

In a Truth Social post at 4:44 a.m., the 79-year-old president shared an article from JustTheNews detailing how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was urged by former President Joe Biden’s Justice Department to apply for a lucrative grant while she was investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump felt it necessary to share this information with his supporters just a couple of hours after he posted an eight-minute video confirming that the U.S. and Israel have joined forces to attack Iran.

Donald Trump thought this was what Americans wanted to read about, soon after he started a war with Iran. Truth Social/Donald Trump

In a message to the American people for which he did not even wear a tie, the apparent “Peace President” Trump confirmed that the U.S. had launched “major combat operations” in Iran after months of pressuring Tehran to accept a new nuclear deal.

Trump also admitted that the war, which has not been approved by Congress and has little support from voters, will mean that “lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties.”

“That often happens in war,” Trump added.

Trump, 79, launched his war on Iran via a Twitter video, wearing a white USA trucker hat, and not wearing a tie. @RealDonaldTrump/X

The president, who spent months pining and whining for a Nobel Peace Prize, also made a direct call for the Iranian people to “seize control of your destiny” and “take over your government” once the U.S. has finished bombing it.

“It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations,” Trump said. “This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”

Donald Trump attacked Iran after constantly vowing "no more wars" during his 2024 election campaign. Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

Soon after sharing the video, Trump also posted another JustTheNews article on Truth Social, suggesting that a war with Iran is justified because the regime apparently “sought to undermine President Donald Trump’s reelection bid in 2020.”

Trump was charged with 18 other MAGA loyalists as part of Willis’ sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) probe into an alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Donald Trump was charged with more than 40 counts after Fani Willis’ RICO probe.

Willis was disqualified from leading the prosecution after it was found she was having an improper relationship with her former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The case against Trump was eventually dropped after he won the 2024 election. Its legal merits have never been adjudicated.