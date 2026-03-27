Trump, 79, Reveals Disturbing Nickname for Don Jr.’s Ex

President Donald Trump has revealed the truly jarring pet name he has given to Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son’s ex-fiancée.

Guilfoyle, who is also Trump tormenter in chief, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife and the current ambassador to Greece, was at the White House for a Greek independence day celebration when her 79-year-old boss dropped the nickname.

“I love calling her ‘Kimber-lay,’ that’s my little pet name, right?” Trump said as he invited her to stand alongside him on stage in a bizarre spectacle.

“But you are the greatest, and I heard they love you over there. And I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends.”

Guilfoyle during the event in the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Guilfoyle, 57, and Donald Trump Jr. split in December 2024 after six years together. The same month, the president announced his intention to nominate her for her current post. She was married to Newsom between 2001 and 2006, and to businessman Eric Villency before that.

Newsom and Guilfoyle separated in 2004, the same year Newsom became mayor of San Francisco. Their divorce was finalized in 2006.

Don Jr., 48, is now engaged to 39-year-old socialite Bettina Anderson.

During the weird speech from Trump in the White House, Guilfoyle’s son, Ronan Anthony Villency, was forced to endure the president fawning over his mother.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr split in December 2024. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Guilfoyle’s past comments about Greeks overshadowed her appointment, which was confirmed last September. In a 2015 episode of Fox News’ The Five, Guilfoyle called Greek citizens “freeloaders” and argued that they relied too much on the government.

Telling Greeks that they needed to “suck it up” and work more, Guilfoyle said, “Get up in the morning. Go to work. You guys are retiring too early. And that’s part of the problem. You have, like, politicians making out-of-control promises, buying votes with entitlements that they can’t support.”

“It doesn’t matter if you made great yogurt. I don’t care,” she added. She also argued that the problem with Greece’s debt crisis was that “nobody is punishing” them, like you do when a “dog pees on the rug.”

Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom for five years. Steve Jennings/WireImage

“Like, train it,” she told her co-hosts.

Outside of his Cabinet, Trump has often furnished political opponents with nicknames. “Crooked Hillary” for Hillary Clinton is one he likes to roll out. Likewise, “Comrade Kamala” and “Lyin’ Kamala” for Kamala Harris. He refers to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas,” owing to her claims of Native American ancestry.