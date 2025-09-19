The ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife of Trump nemesis Governor Gavin Newsom posted a fawning message to social media for President Donald Trump after being confirmed as the new U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was initially nominated by Trump in December, but the 56-year-old wasn’t confirmed until Thursday, after Senate Republicans changed the chamber’s rules to speed up the process. In all, 48 Trump nominees were confirmed with one vote.

“I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and the U.S. Senate for their trust and confidence in me. It is the honor of my life to serve as the first female Ambassador of the United States to Greece,” Guilfoyle wrote, reposting a video from an official White House account showing the Senate confirming the Trump nominees, including Guilfoyle.

Others confirmed on Thursday included Christine Toretti as ambassador to Sweden and Callista Gingrich, wife of former Rep. Newt Gingrich, as ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

News of Guilfoyle and Trump’s split broke in December after Trump went public with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, who he reportedly had been seeing for six months while Guilfoyle “looked the other way.”

Despite their breakup, Trump’s 16-year-old son, Donald Trump Jr. III, attended Guilfoyle’s congressional confirmation hearing in July to provide moral support.

Guilfoyle even acknowledged her would-be-stepson’s presence, telling lawmakers, “I would like to thank my closest family and friends for their support, their encouragement throughout this process.”

“I would like to offer special thanks and love to my son, Ronan, my brother Tony Guilfoyle, and to Donnie Trump for their steadfast support.”

Guilfoyle was confirmed as Trump's new Ambassador to Greece in a Thursday senate vote alongside several other administration appointees. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Guilfoyle’s past comments about Greeks could overshadow her new appointment. In a 2015 episode of Fox News’ The Five, Guilfoyle called Greek citizens “freeloaders” and argued that they relied too much on the government.

Telling Greeks that they needed to “suck it up” and work more, Guilfoyle said, “Get up in the morning. Go to work. You guys are retiring too early. And that’s part of the problem. You have, like, politicians making out-of-control promises, buying votes with entitlements that they can’t support.”

“It doesn’t matter if you made great yogurt. I don’t care,” she added. She also argued that the problem with Greece’s debt crisis was that “nobody is punishing” them, like you do when a “dog pees on the rug.”