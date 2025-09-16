Newsom Tells ‘Grandpa’ Trump to ‘Take His Dementia Meds’

California Governor Gavin Newsom told “grandpa” Donald Trump to take his medicine after a fresh Truth Social diatribe on Tuesday.

Newsom hurled fresh accusations of dementia against Trump after the president blasted a plan to build low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades and rehashed debunked claims about the state’s response to the devastating wildfires in January.

“Shockingly, I have just learned, that Gavin Newscum, the Governor of California, is in final stages of approval to build Low Income Housing in Pacific Palisades. How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much!” Trump began in a post on his social media platform.

But Newsom’s press office was having none of it and fact-checked the president’s claims in a post on X.

Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again. https://t.co/L40ONrAK7U pic.twitter.com/RTrHO3TkhO — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 16, 2025

“Take your dementia meds, grandpa,” it wrote. “You are making things up again.”

Newsom’s office clarified that “there is no state effort targeting new low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades,” citing a Los Angeles Times story addressing false claims that new builds would push out wealthy residents. It also pointed out that the governor does not issue housing permits, and that there is “no such thing” as a federal housing permit.

Newsom’s team also debunked—yet again—the president’s months-old claim that California’s wildfire response was bungled by the governor. Trump has repeatedly accused Newsom of failing to accept “hundreds of millions of gallons of water” from the Pacific Northwest to quell the fires, even though that doesn’t connect to California’s water systems.

The California Democrat has emerged as one of Trump’s biggest antagonists, regularly flaming the president through social media posts that mock his signature all-caps style and the administration’s divisive policies.

This time, Newsom was joined by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has similarly earned Trump’s ire for refusing to cooperate with the administration’s hardline immigration crackdown. The president hit back by threatening to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

“I have said before that you can’t take anything he says seriously from one day to the next,” Pritzker told reporters on Tuesday. “Sometimes, he forgets. I think he might be suffering from some dementia. The next day, he’ll wake up on the other side of the bed and stop talking about Chicago. I’ve never really counted on anything he said as real… It’s hard to believe anything he says.”

The White House waved off the Democratic governors’ accusations.

“Newscum and Sloppy JB are two peas in a pod – not only are they stupid, but they’re forcing their constituents to suffer under failed left-wing policies because of their severe Trump Derangement Syndrome,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast.

The president’s health has been under intense scrutiny after being spotted with a bruised hand, ‘droopy’ face, swollen ankles and appearing to have spouts of forgetfulness. However, the White House has used disgraced doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson to try to quell concerns.